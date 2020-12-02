Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $246,000 Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

