Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 681 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 107.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $25,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,491. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.