Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020


Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

