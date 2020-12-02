Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $251,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HealthStream by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $624.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

