Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,004,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.