9,418 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

EGBN opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

