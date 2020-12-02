Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $258,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

