Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,607,000 after buying an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 332.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 641,416 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 197.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 914,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,756,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

NYSE:OC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

