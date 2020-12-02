InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Stock Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.48% of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

