Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arconic by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $355,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.