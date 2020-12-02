Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.