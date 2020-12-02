Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTAI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

