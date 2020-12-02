Sardar Biglari Acquires 2,255 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.38 per share, for a total transaction of $253,416.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,041 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.78 per share, for a total transaction of $336,881.98.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,532 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $694,542.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari bought 18,081 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,069.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 6,195 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.06 per share, for a total transaction of $700,406.70.

On Friday, November 13th, Sardar Biglari acquired 15,708 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,193.68.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,316 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.28 per share, for a total transaction of $129,336.48.

On Friday, September 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,630 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $304,054.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 117 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497.59.

NYSE:BH opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

