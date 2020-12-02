William D. Humphries Sells 13,663 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.