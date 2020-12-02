William D. Humphries Sells 13,663 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 159,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

