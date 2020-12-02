210,484 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

