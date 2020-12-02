SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 391,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.66% of SM Energy worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $472.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

