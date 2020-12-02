First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,948 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $62,079.84. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $38,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,308.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,536 shares of company stock valued at $957,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

