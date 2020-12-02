First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,885,246 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,885,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

