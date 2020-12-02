First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 50,872 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 27.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $540,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PRDO opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

