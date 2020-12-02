First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,568,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 510,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.