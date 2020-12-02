Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.86% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 82,891 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 396.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 35,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $271,950.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,614,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,275.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,680. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

