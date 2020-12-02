Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,742 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after buying an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,320,000 after buying an additional 2,463,849 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $18,330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 466.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NYSE:KIM opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

