National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,670,070 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of National General worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National General during the third quarter worth about $454,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in National General during the third quarter worth about $58,506,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National General by 254.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NGHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National General stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. National General Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

