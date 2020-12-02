Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 122,411 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

APLE stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.