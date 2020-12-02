Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $184.60.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

