Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,248 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.51% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period.

Shares of GBF stock opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

