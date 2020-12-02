Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,451,000.

Shares of JKD opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $211.87.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

