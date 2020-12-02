Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 41,072 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

