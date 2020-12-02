Scott D. Grimes Sells 9,133 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,133 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,634,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

