American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Altabancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $42,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28 shares of company stock worth $766 and sold 26,329 shares worth $595,465.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.