Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 372,685 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

