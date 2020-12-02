Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,559 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $65.43.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

