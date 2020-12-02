NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 35.5% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $255.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.82.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

