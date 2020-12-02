Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $26.50. Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 72,277 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $707,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

About Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT)

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

