Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.74. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1,007 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $338.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.