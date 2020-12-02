AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.59. AMCI Acquisition shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 8,283 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.
In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,723 shares of company stock worth $6,194,343. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
