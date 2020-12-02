AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.59. AMCI Acquisition shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 8,283 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,723 shares of company stock worth $6,194,343. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

