Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.73. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 49,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.