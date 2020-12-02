Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.73. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 49,109 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

