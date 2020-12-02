FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.71. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

