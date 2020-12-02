FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.71. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.