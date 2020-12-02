FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.71. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.
FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
