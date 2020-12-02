Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.50. Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 4,638,360 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.71.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

