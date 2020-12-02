Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $14.00. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 10,964 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $138,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $161,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

