COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $53.00. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

