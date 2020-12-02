Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.02. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.