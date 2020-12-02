AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AQB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.67. AquaBounty Technologies shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 507 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.