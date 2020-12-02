G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $16.10. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

The company has a market cap of $707.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 141,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

