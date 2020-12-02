Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.20. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,102 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

