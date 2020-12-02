Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $12.58. Roth CH Acquisition I shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,980,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

