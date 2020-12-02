Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JCS. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

JCS stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

