Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period.

DWLD opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

